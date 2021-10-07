Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDC. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after buying an additional 2,304,313 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,801 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.