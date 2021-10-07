Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. Equities analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

