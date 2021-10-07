Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.78. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.