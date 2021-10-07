Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.95) earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSE. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

