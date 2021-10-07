Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,375 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.73 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

