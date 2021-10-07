Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 161,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

