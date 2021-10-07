Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

NYSE BWXT opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $378,019. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

