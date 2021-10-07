Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 141.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 13.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after buying an additional 40,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSE opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

