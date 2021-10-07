NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 139.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.