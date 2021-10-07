Xponance Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 70.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,853,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after acquiring an additional 812,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

