Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 86.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

