Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,611 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

