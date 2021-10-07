Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Gap Down to $13.24

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $12.50. Radius Health shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDUS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

The stock has a market cap of $575.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Radius Health by 100.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 149,360 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

