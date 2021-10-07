Mark G. Foletta Sells 500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total transaction of $271,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $541.83 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $579.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 93.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

