VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $323,561.28 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $323,561.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

NYSE VZIO opened at $20.72 on Thursday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZIO. Stephens began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

