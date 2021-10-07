Becky Schmitt Sells 2,696 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.