Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Gap Up to $8.29

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.63. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 3,974 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.42.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

