Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Happiness Biotech Group Limited is a nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer. It is focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. Happiness Biotech Group Limited is based in NANPING, China. “

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

Happiness Biotech Group stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Happiness Biotech Group has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.71% of Happiness Biotech Group worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Happiness Biotech Group (HAPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.