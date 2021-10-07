Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GEL opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 29,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $834,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,913,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at $856,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 773,392 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

