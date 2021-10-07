Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $63.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $79.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.55.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after buying an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

