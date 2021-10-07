Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $150.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $168.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

