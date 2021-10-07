Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.18 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $239.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.