Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock worth $708,270 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.