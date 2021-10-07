Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 2,025 shares.The stock last traded at $20.61 and had previously closed at $22.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $630.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

