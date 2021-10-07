Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 87,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,414,822 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $9.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

