Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 194,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on UE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

NYSE UE opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.