Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Saia by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Saia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA opened at $248.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.94. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.57.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

