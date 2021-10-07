Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

