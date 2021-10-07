Head to Head Survey: AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A Boqii -20.63% N/A -44.86%

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Boqii’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.04 -$68.19 million N/A N/A Boqii $154.31 million 1.42 -$29.68 million ($0.17) -14.35

Boqii has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AiHuiShou International and Boqii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50

AiHuiShou International presently has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 133.14%. Boqii has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.84%. Given Boqii’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than AiHuiShou International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AiHuiShou International beats Boqii on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

