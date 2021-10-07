Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 529,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after acquiring an additional 656,442 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95,693.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

