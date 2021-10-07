Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

