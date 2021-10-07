United States Steel (NYSE:X) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Shares of X stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its position in United States Steel by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

