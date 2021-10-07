Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.80 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 142.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

