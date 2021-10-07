Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $190,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.