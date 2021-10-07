The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 over the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

