Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 246 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $97.30. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

