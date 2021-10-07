Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLB. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

