BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,058,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $283,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.