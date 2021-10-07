Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Major Shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee Sells 227,811 Shares

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 227,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $512,574.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ying Chiu Herbert Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of Integrated Media Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $3,707,000.00.

Shares of IMTE stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Integrated Media Technology Limited has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.