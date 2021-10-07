Lufax (NYSE:LU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.86

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 6610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

