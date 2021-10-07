Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LNSTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

