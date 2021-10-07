Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
