Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

