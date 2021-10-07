Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Up 35.1% in September

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Get Intapp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTA stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.71. Intapp has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.