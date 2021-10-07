Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Rises By 35.7%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth $327,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,561,000 after acquiring an additional 252,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,864,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 429,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,170,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,382 shares during the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

