Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

FRHC opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. Freedom has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Freedom will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Freedom by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

