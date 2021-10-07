MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,672.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre is benefiting from strengthening online-to-offline offerings. Further, robust mobile-point-of-sale business and growing adoption of MercadoPago are contributing well to the total payment volume growth of the company. Additionally, rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remains a major tailwind. Further, solid momentum across free shipment program is leading to robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios. The company remains optimistic about its FinTech and logistics businesses. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are impacting margins. Further, mounting marketing spending remains a major negative intensifying e-commerce competition remains a risk for the company’s market position.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,911.22.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,548.57 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,971.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,794.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,591.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

