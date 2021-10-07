Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Nemetschek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Nemetschek stock opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $101.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

