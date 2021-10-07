Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SCBGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SIG Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SIG Combibloc Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

SIG Combibloc Group stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

