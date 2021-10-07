PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

PLDT stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $992.14 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. As a group, analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PLDT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 427,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in PLDT by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in PLDT by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PLDT by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

