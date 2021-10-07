PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 2,589,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,376,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 587,519 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $3,016,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

